St. Mary's School recognized their paraprofessionals last week, which Governor Walz declared to be “Paraprofessionals Week.” The school said their paraprofessionals are amazing and expressed gratitude for all they do for St. Mary’s School. Pictured from left: Denise Helget, Tami Kober, Krista Heiderscheidt, and Lillian Stimpert. Not pictured: LuAnn Schwint.