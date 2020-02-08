The second phase of the City of Redwood Falls downtown electric distribution conversion project is nearing its completion. The recent work was being done in the alley between Third and Fourth streets.

During the completion of Phase 1 last spring, work started on the next phase, which had MP Nexlevel, LLC of Maple Grove placing conduit and wiring underground.

The initial estimate for the work was $295,725, but due to the fact that less material and labor was required to finish that part of the task, the final amount the city paid for the work was $292,199 – approximately $3,500 under the initial estimate.

The city council approved the final payment of $14,609 to MP Nexlevel.

This spring the city will come in to finish the job.

According to Chuck Heins, city public utilities superintendent, that work will include the electrical connections and the removal of the overhead lines and poles.

In other action during its meeting, the council:

• Appointed the city’s election judges for the March 3, 2020 presidential nomination primary election.

• Approved a quote from Northwestern Power Equipment of St. Paul for the purchase of an 18-inch and a 30-inch backflow prevention valve that will be installed in old North Redwood at a cost of $23,725.