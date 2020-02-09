The Minnesota Capitol art exhibit advisory committee is looking for Minnesota artists or organizations who would like to display their work in the gallery space, located on the third floor of the Minnesota State Capitol.

Proposed exhibits may be in any visual medium that can be reasonably and appropriately accommodated in the Capitol.

Legislation passed in 2018 established parameters for art to be considered by the committee. Art exhibits should “tell Minnesota stories and engage people to: reflect on Minnesota history, understand Minnesota government, recognize the contributions of Minnesota’s diverse peoples, inspire citizen engagement and appreciate the varied landscapes of Minnesota.” Proposals will need to meet at least one of these criteria to be eligible.

No compensation will be provided to artists or art organizations for display of their work, and sales of works are prohibited while on display in the Capitol.

Applicants may apply online at bit.ly/Capitolart and are asked to submit images of their proposed work via cloud service, such as Dropbox, Google Drive, Adobe CC or something similar.

Those with limited access to the Internet may request a hard copy of the application form by contacting Vic Thorstenson at victor.thorstenson@state.mn.us or (651) 201-2770.

Hard copy forms and electronic or hard copy images may be submitted in mail or delivered in person to: MN Capitol Art Advisory Committee, 50 Sherburne Avenue, Suite 200, Saint Paul, MN, 55155.

The deadline for proposals is March 20, 2020.