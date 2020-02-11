Applications are now being accepted for the Minnesota Agriculture and Rural Leadership (MARL) Class XI. MARL is a dynamic two-year educational experience featuring nine two- and three-day in-state seminars, a six-day national study seminar in Washington, D.C. and a 10- to 14-day international study seminar.

Its mission is to develop the skills of Minnesota’s agricultural and rural leaders, so they may maximize their impact and effectiveness in local, state, national and international arenas.

Up to 30 participants will be selected for Class XI, said Executive Director Olga Reuvekamp.

Applications will be accepted through April 24, 2020.

The first Class XI session will be Nov. 23-24, 2020, in St. Cloud.

Reuvekamp said the application form, instructions and answers to frequently asked questions are available on the MARL Web site. Interested individuals can join special webinars, and they may also contact Reuvekamp at: (507) 537-6430 or Olga.reuvekamp@smsu.edu.

The MARL curriculum is designed to have immediate applicability for active leaders. Each of the sessions features a mix of leadership study, personal skill-building, as well as location-related subject matter.

A majority of each class’ makeup is agricultural producers, while others are professionals involved in rural and ag-related organizations.

The seminar calendar is designed to accommodate the busy schedules of participants. Most of the activities occur over the winter months.

“MARL is celebrating its 20th year, and people have become familiar with what the program is about. The state is large and there are very diverse types of agriculture in different regions,” she said. “As the MARL program has matured, the interest has increased. We welcome applications from all corners of the state for this life-changing opportunity.”

Learn more online at www.marlprogram.org.