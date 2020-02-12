Wind gusts to 50 mph, wind chills to 50 below.

Only a couple inches of snow has fallen in and around Crookston as part of the latest winter storm system to roll through, but this particular system was never really about the snow. It's the wind that's blowing it around, making travel in open areas impossible due to whiteout conditions and drifting, and the bitter cold and wind chills it's ushering in.

The National Weather Service for a second time on Wednesday has extended the blizzard warning, this time until 2 p.m. Wednesday. Also, the wind chill warning that earlier Wednesday was extended to 3 p.m. Wednesday is now in effect until noon on Thursday, Feb. 13.

As of this update, the temperature is 11 below and the wind chill is 45 below.

U.S. Highway 2 is closed between Crookston and Grand Forks, and I-29 is closed from Fargo to Grand Forks. Plows have been pulled off the roads.

All school in Crookston has been cancelled, and the University of Minnesota Crookston is closed Wednesday as well, including the children's center.

Things are expected to warm into the 20s on Friday and through the weekend.