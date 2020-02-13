In this week's My Two Cents editorial, I forgot to move the decimal point when figuring out the death to infection rate of the novel coronavirus. The rate is in fact 2.5 percent, and not 0.025 percent. The death rate for the corona virus is higher than the death rate for the flu.



This is why health officials are taking this outbreak so seriously. So far, nearly all of the deaths due to the virus have occurred within China.



My sincere apologies for the error; it's been a long time since I figured percentages. Still no cause to panic, yet...