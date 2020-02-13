Oscar Stangeland of Clarkfield died on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Clarkfield Care Center at the age of 91. Memorial services were held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Clarkfield Care Center Chapel in Clarkfield. Burial will be in the Clarkfield Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services at the Clarkfield Care Center on Friday.

Oscar Herbert Stangeland was born on September 14, 1928 in Gary, SD to Martin and Alma (Converse) Stangeland. He grew up in the Gary area and then the family moved to Clarkfield. He entered the Navy and served until February 1955. He married Avis Kilpatrick in Lake Kampeska, South Dakota. The family lived in Clarkfield and they had four children: Debbie, David, Allen and Brenda. Oscar worked at the AMPI in Clarkfield until his retirement.

Oscar was a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and playing softball. He was a good man, a good friend, a great dad, and an even better grandpa.

Oscar is survived by his wife, Avis; children: Debbie Lewis, Plymoth, MN, David Stangeland, Taos, New Mexico, Allen Stangeland, Wheaton, MN, Brenda Negen, Clarkfield, MN; five grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings: George Stangeland, Robert Stangeland, Donald Stangeland, Fred Stange-land, Floyd Stangeland, Clarence Stangeland, Her-man Stangeland, Emma Synstad, Elenor Primmer, and Florence Maxinoski.

