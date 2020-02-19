Your student-athlete may not thank you all the time, but deep down, I am sure they thank you every night.

Our winter sports are coming to the end. At least the regular season is. It is that time of year where seniors may very well be playing their final home game in front of family and friends. As the time closes down, teams are hosting Senior Night and Parents’ Night. If your son or daughter haven’t thanked you parents, I will do so myself.

As a coach, I cannot tell you how awesome and comforting it is to have a supportive group of parents. Not just the set of parents that support the coach, but parents that support the team culture and their child's teammates.

To all sports parents, thank you for signing your child up for sports. They may not have known it then, but it is one of the best decisions you can make for them. Some parents may get a bad rep, but not all are crazy. Parents love seeing their kids have fun and succeed. Sometimes we get caught up in the emotions of our games and practices and we forget to recognize those that got us here and the sacrifices they’ve made. That’s you, sports parents.

I am thanking all of the sports parents on behalf of our student-athletes. We are all thankful for the long, sometimes back-arching hours of sitting in the bleachers. We are thankful for all of the drives you have made getting your athletes to and from practice, open gyms, and sometimes games, college showcases, etc. You name it. We thank you for always being there for your athletes, especially after a bad loss. With that bad loss, you taught us that there is so much more to life than sports, statistics, and wins and losses. Our student-athletes are thankful for the opportunity to develop lifelong friendships through our sports teams.

Your kids may not say it often, or at all, but I know deep down they thank you every day. They may test your patience and they may need a reminder about that water bottle they keep forgetting, but they thank you. I see it all the time. Having you on the sideline, cheering their name, makes all the difference for them. You have a front row seat to see them win, lose, get knocked down, and rise back up.

Through sports you are providing your children with life-lessons that they learn with their teammates and coaches. These lessons serve them for the rest of their lives and build character. Parents, thank you for your time and dedication that includes your support and efforts of your student-athletes.