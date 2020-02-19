She has a show on The Food Network.

The Northern Plains Potato Growers Association is pleased to announce that it has scheduled Molly Yeh, the star of The Food Network's Girl Meets Farm to make a personal appearance at the International Crop Expo this Thursday, February 20th.

Yeh will speak briefly and answer questions in Ballroom 4 at the Alerus Center at 1:00 PM followed by an appearance at the Northern Plains Potato Growers Association booth on the Crop Expo floor from 2:00 to 3:00 PM where she will sign her new book, Molly on the Range. Copies of the book will be for sale at both appearances. The events are free and open to the public.

Molly lives with her husband Nick Hagen and their baby daughter Bernadette on a farm near East Grand Forks. Nick's grandfather Cliff Hagen was the Chairman of the Board for the Red River Valley Potato Growers Association in 1966-67. The Hagen farm and the Greater Grand Fork area is the actual taping location for her hit television show Girl Meets Farm.

Molly rose to national prominence with the debut of her memoir, Molly On The Range: Recipes and Stories from an Unlikely Life on a Farm. Her cookbook was selected by the New York Times as one of the fall's top releases of 2016 and was the winner of the International Association of Culinary Professionals (IACP), “Judge’s Award.”

The book was also selected by NPR as one of their “Great Reads of 2016.” In March 2018, Molly followed the release with Yogurt by Short Stack Editions, featuring recipes dedicated to an ingredient she calls “the duct tape of food.”

She is also the creator of the lifestyle food blog, www.mynameisyeh.com, which has been recognized by Saveur and Yahoo as “Food Blog of the Year.”

Molly has been featured by the New York Times, Food & Wine, Bon Appetit, and New York Magazine, and has contributed to Vanity Fair, Saveur, Condé Nast Traveler, Food52, and The Jewish Daily Forward. She was named to Forbes’ 30 under 30 list for 2017 and Apartment Therapy’s 10 under 40 list.

Outside the kitchen, Molly is a Juilliard-trained percussionist and has performed with orchestras around the world, in off-Broadway theatre, and as the glockenspielist for the pop-band San Fermin.



