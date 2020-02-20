The Eagles earned the 3-seed in Section 3A and will host 6-seed Windom in the playoffs on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

The Eagles boys hockey team ended their regular season with a six-game winning streak. Their final game was against Waseca on Thursday, Feb. 13.

Eagles 4 Waseca 0

Despite the impressive final score, the game against Waseca on Thursday was a tough win for the Eagles. It was a scoreless match-up until 11:57 in the second period, when Glavine Schugel got a power play goal on the only penalty of the game. He was assisted by AJ Arneson and Braxten Hoffmann.

The Eagles really put it away at the end of the third period. Schugel scored again at 6:50, assisted by Hoffmann and Teagan Kamm. At 15:42 Kamm scored, assisted by Schugel and less than a minute a later, Arneson scored, assisted by Josh Gulden.

The Eagles earned the 3-seed in Section 3A and will host 6-seed Windom in the playoffs on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.