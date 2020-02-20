KCs Benefit Pancake Breakfast is on Sunday, Feb. 23, serving from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the St. Mary’s Church Social Room.

For a good number of years the Knights of Columbus have held a benefit Pancake Breakfast, just a few weeks after their annual Super Bowl Brunch — they must like to cook in the winter! This year the Pancake Breakfast is on Sunday, Feb. 23, serving from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the St. Mary’s Church Social Room.

The KCs are giving the proceeds of this year’s event to Sleepy Eye man, Gary Kuebler, who has been waiting for a kidney donor for over four years. Two years ago, when the Herald-Dispatch published a feature story on Kuebler’s quest for a kidney, he and his family and friends likely could not imagine he would still be waiting for the right donor in 2020.

Kuebler, a member of the Army National Guard for 28 years, became ill near the end of an 18 month deployment in Iraq, where he served during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2006-07. Eventually he was diagnosed with kidney failure due to dehydration and chemical exposure.

Kuebler’s been battling the kidney disease ever since and has been on dialysis for over six years.

“I’m going through dialysis three days a week,” Kuebler said. “Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for four and a half hours each day.” And that doesn’t include his drive time to New Ulm and back.

On Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, Kuebler works at Sleepy Eye Auto Salvage and Auto Sales—the Kuebler family business located on Highway 4 south of town.

“I haven’t felt normal for six years,” he said. “But I keep working and pushing, because if I just lay around my body will deteriorate.”

Kuebler is on a waiting list for a donor kidney. The wait has been long because he has proved to be a difficult match.

“He has an increased level of antibodies, which makes him a more difficult match than most others,” explained his daughter, Jessica Weisbrich, who is his support person in the process. “The donor could be any healthy person with type O blood.”

Weisbrich said, “It is basically a shot in the dark if his antibodies will fight off their kidney or not. There is no criteria that would make one person more or less likely to match with his antibodies.”

Weisbrich said they are working with the Iowa VA transplant center, located in Iowa City.

Perhaps you would like to find out if you are the right match for Kuebler. All it takes is phone call to start the process. The living donor contact with the Iowa VA transplant center is Dawn. Her number is 319-338-0581 ext. 4792.

You can also help by enjoying some pancakes this Sunday and saying hello to Gary Kuebler. The KCs look forward to serving you at the benefit.