Eighteen members of the Sleepy Eye FFA chapter competed in seven different Career Development Events (CDEs) at the SMSU Ag. Bowl in Marshall on Feb. 14, including: Vet Science, Ag Mechanics, Ag Sales, Floriculture, Milk Quality, Employment Skills, and Fish & Wildlife.

The Floriculture teams earned 1st and 3rd Place out of 23 teams. Team members are McKenna Dockter (5th Place Ind.), Emma Braulick (7th), Brooke Arneson (8th), Morgan Hoffmann (11th), Presley Bauer (13th), and Nayzeth Luna. The Floriculture CDE tests student knowledge of flowers and plants, growing media, fertilizer, greenhouse management, design concepts, and the floriculture industry. They also are tested on their identification skills of annuals, cut flowers, greenhouse crops, and floriculture equipment and tools. The final part of the Floriculture CDE is problem solving dealing with pricing, calculating media and fertilizer, production schedules, floral design, and safety for chemical use.

For Milk Quality, the Sleepy Eye team placed 2nd out of 15 teams. Team members include: Trey Heiderscheidt (4th Place Ind.), Katelyn Capacia (5th), Isaac Huiras (6th), and Jorden Niebuhr (13th). In the MQ contest, students identify cheeses and their characteristics, identify off flavors in milk, and judge dairy vs. non-dairy products, as well as identify their milk fat contents. They also take a knowledge test on dairy production, management, and marketing.

For the Vet Science CDE, Mateo Moreno, Syarrah Ulrich, and Miah Brown competed. They were tested on their knowledge of common pets, pet health, vet science terms and skills, and animal anatomy. Identification of different species, including dogs, cats, birds, fish, parasites, rabbits, and other animals kept as pets, is also a large part of the contest.

The Fish & Wildlife competitors included Jacob Schultz and Wyatt Barnes. The contest consists of three parts: identification (mammals, fish, birds, insects, reptiles/amphibians), a knowledge test, and a current events activity on lake quality.

The Ag. Sales Team members included Gunval Coulson and Alex Joramo. The purpose of the CDE is to evaluate skills that are essential for an individual to be successful in the agricultural sales field. The process of selling agricultural products is essential for production and marketing of agricultural products.

Brennen Meyer competed in Ag. Mechanics. He showed his skills in all areas of Ag. Mechanics, including welding. In Employment Skills, Mike Ludewig, tested his skills with a resume, job application, interviews, and a follow up. He placed 5th individually in the contest.

Sleepy Eye FFA is proud to have these students work hard and excel at an Invitational Contest. Congratulations to all of the team members!