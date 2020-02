The 5th, 6th, junior high, and concert band all performed Monday night in the Crookston High School auditorium. Directed by Gabby Foede, Haley Ellis, and Matthew Torgerson respectively, with student teacher Jennem Woolever conducting several songs.

The arrangements ranged from "Old McDonald" to "Shenandoah," displaying the development from 5th grade until ascending to the high school concert choir.