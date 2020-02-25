A nurse practitioner from St. James, Minnesota, Yvonne Gratz, has returned home from Travis Air Force Base (AFB) in Fairfield, CA, after providing medical support for individuals who the U.S. government evacuated from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of an ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus known as CODIV-19. These returning passengers were housed on the military base while undergoing a mandatory 14-day quarantine. Ms. Gratz serves as a member of the National Disaster Medical System’s (NDMS) Disaster Medical Assistance Team. NDMS is among the resources made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR). During and after disasters and emergencies, professionals from NDMS may supplement the public health and medical response at the request of the state. NDMS can be called into action to provide temporary medical assistance to U.S. citizens and their dependents who have been identified by the Department of State (DoS) as having returned, or been brought from a foreign country, to the U.S. because of illness, war, threat of war, or a similar crisis. Two planes transporting evacuees from Wuhan, China, landed at Travis AFB. The first plane landed on February 5 and the second on February 7. “The 231 returning passengers were tired, but very thankful the U.S. government brought them to the U.S.,” said Dr. Helga Scharf-Bell, NDMS Acting Director. “NDMS personnel along with U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps were onsite and worked in collaboration with the CDC to ensure that those returning were continuously monitored during the 14-day quarantine. NDMS responders rapidly and appropriately assessed, cared for, and isolated anyone who presented with symptoms of CODIV-19.” HHS deployed 160 personnel – including physicians, nurses, paramedics, IT specialists, public affairs specialist, and experienced command and control staff – to Travis AFB. A total of 628 HHS personnel have deployed to five military bases the Department of Defense (DoD) identified to house evacuees returning on one of the five DoD chartered flights from Wuhan. These bases include Travis AFB; March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, California; Miramar Marine Corps Air Station in San Diego, California; Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas; and Camp Ashland Army National Guard Base near Omaha, Nebraska. “The response to this rapidly evolving outbreak required a tremendous amount of interagency support, collaboration, and coordination,” said Jonathan Greene, ASPR’s Emergency Management and Medical Operations Director. “Within days, HHS and ASPR worked across the U.S. Government to identify housing, appropriate quarantine requirements, and wrap-around services for more than 800 evacuees that have returned to the United States.” The temporary 14-day quarantine order began when the plane left Wuhan. The quarantine is part of an aggressive public health response, with the goal of detecting and minimizing introductions of this virus in the United States. The order also will protect the health of the returning citizens, their families, and their communities. Protecting the health and safety of HHS responders is also a priority. Gratz and any colleagues working in direct response with CODIV-19 will undergo daily monitoring. Monitoring began the first day of contact with evacuees and continued for the duration of the deployment and for 14 days post-deployment. To learn more about HHS’ response to the CODIV-19, please visit https://www.phe.gov/Preparedness/nCoV/Pages/default.aspx and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html. NDMS is comprised of approximately 5,000 physicians, nurses, veterinary staff, paramedics, fatality management professionals, and experienced command and control staff, organized into several different response teams. Providing medical support during disasters and public health emergencies can overwhelm local and state resources. ASPR looks to the expertise within NDMS from across the country to assist in the response. As part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, ASPR’s mission is to save lives and protect Americans from 21st century health security threats. ASPR leads the nation’s medical and public health preparedness for, response to, and recovery from disasters and public health emergencies. For more information about ASPR and NDMS, visit www.phe.gov.