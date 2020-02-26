Jim Doering, City of Redwood Falls public works project coordinator, told the city council Feb. 18 that the project he was proposing was one that has been a long time in coming.

When the municipal airport building was erected a shaft for an elevator was included, but over the years that part of the project was never completed.

Now Doering is hoping to secure grant funds from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) to accomplish that task, not with an elevator but with a lift. He asked the council to approve submission of a grant application for that project.

Doering said the lift comes with an estimated cost of $69,576, which he said is significantly less than the $280,000 the city would have to pay to install an elevator.

The grant would cover 70 percent of the project cost – approximately $48,700 – with the airport then covering the remaining costs.

Currently the second floor of the airport building does not meet Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA), but the lift would meet that standard.

The council approved the request, and the city will now submit the application.

In other action during the meeting, the city council accepted the recommendation from the archery deer hunt review committee to hold the city deer hunt again in 2020 with similar provisions to 2019.