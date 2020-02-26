It’s the time of year when hunters and anglers need to buy new fishing and hunting licenses.

Minnesota fishing, hunting and trapping licenses for 2019 expire Saturday, Feb. 29.

Licenses for 2020 are now available wherever hunting and fishing licenses are sold, online and by telephone at 888-665-4236.

All 2020 fishing licenses become effective Sunday, March 1.

New licenses are required for 2020 hunting and fishing seasons that continue past Feb. 29.

Ice shelter licenses, though, are valid through April 30.

Anyone who wants to start fishing or hunting can visit the DNR Web site at www.dnr.state.mn.us.

- Photo courtesy of the Minnesota DNR