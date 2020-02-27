Redwood Valley senior Kaleb Haase’s run at a state title continued with a first-place finish Feb. 22 at the Section 3AA Wrestling Meet in Luverne.

Haase (37-0) rolled through the Section, earning a 15 second fall over Jackson Vierstraete of Marshall in the semifinals and needing just 50 seconds to dispose of Colby Wenninger (32-13) of New Ulm in the championship match.

He has now racked up a team record 27 falls (topping the previous record of 24 set by Logan Zaske and Brady Goblirsch) to go along with three technical falls and five forfeits.

This season he has only had two matches go the full six minutes, victories over the number two and three ranked heavyweights in Class A on the way to winning the Redwood River Riot title in late December.

He surpassed 100 career victories this season, and over the past three years has gone an eye-opening 113-14 with two fifth-place finishes at the state meet and three consecutive state appearances.

Remarkably, Haase – who has been ranked number one at heavyweight for most of the season – was seeded third and will open up with a preliminary match against Brendan Rokala of Dassel/Cokato/ Litchfield. With a win he will face a tough quarterfinal match-up against fourth-ranked Elijah Novak (45-5) of Foley.

Logan Wingert of Plainview-Elgin-Millville (38-2) was given the top seed followed by Dustin Portales of Fergus Falls Area (13-2). Wingert finished second at state a season ago and Portales was fourth.

“We were a little bit in shock that he was seeded third, but he’s in a decent spot,” Coach Paul Carlson said, “We’ve scouted his competition, and we are excited for what we hope will be a state championship in the end.”

Preliminary action gets under way Feb. 27 at 9 a.m. at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The Cards had a pair of wrestlers fall just short of moving on to state in senior Adam Bommersbach and junior Jaxon Lang.

Bommersbach (28-7) – who finished with 21 falls on the season – was the number two seed at 195 pounds and opened with a 29-second fall in the quarterfinals. Unfortunately he suffered an upset 5-3 loss to Cole Felcyn of Marshall in the semifinals. He would pick up a first period fall to reach the third-place match and there, would top Caleb Arndt of New Ulm Area by fall in just 55 seconds but was unable to get a true-second match when Felcyn was defeated.

Lang (18-13) was the three seed at 145 pounds and opened with a second-period fall before losing to number two seed Cale Steuber of Fairmont/MCW by fall in the semifinals.

In the wrestlebacks, he would pick up two more falls (finishing with 14 on the season), including a win by fall in the third-place match but did get a chance at a true-second.

Senior Andy Fischer (19-18) finished fourth at 182 pounds, Matt Zeug (19-14) was fourth at 152, Carter Brandt (28-12) placed fifth in a tough weight class losing 9-3 to eventual champion Luke Knudsen (45-3) of New London/Spicer in the semifinals, Damico Arredondo (14-22) was fifth at 120, Austin Ourada (8-20) was sixth at 126, Lincoln Ourada (11-18) had one win at 113, Austin Altmann (3-15) competed at 170 and Lane Evans (3-7) competed at 220.