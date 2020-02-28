AJ Arneson racks up some top stats.

The Eagles boys hockey team had a nice win in the first round of the Section 3A playoffs on Feb. 20 when they hosted Windom in a battle of the Eagles.

NU Eagles 9 Windom Eagles 2

The two Eagles’ teams kept it scoreless until 10:33 in the first period when Nolan Drill scored for New Ulm, assisted by AJ Arneson and Glavine Schugel.

The second period was an onslaught by the New Ulm Eagles who scored five more goals to Windom’s one. In the third, the New Ulm Eagles scored three more, while the Windom Eagles managed one more. AJ Arneson scored a goal in each of the final two periods — including an unassisted goal at 16:54 in the third, the final goal of the game.

Next up for the No. 3 seed Eagles was a match-up against the No. 2 seed Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons on Feb. 22 at Gustavus. Unfortunately the Eagles came up short and their season ended.

LDC Dragons 7 Eagles 4

The Eagles scored the first two goals of the game, early in the first period. It was mostly a Dragon game the rest of the night. The Dragons scored the next five goals — two in the first and three in the second. The Eagles came out in the third period with a goal at 1:06 and held the Dragons scoreless until the 13:33 mark. The team each scored one more time, not enough for the Eagles.

The Eagles ended with an 18-6-1 record.

Sleepy Eye High School junior forward, AJ Arneson, was third in assists for the team, with 14. He also scored seven goals for a total of 21 points — tied with two other Eagles’ players for fourth in points.