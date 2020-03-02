The United Way of Crookston is very close to the annual campaign fundraising goal and are determined to once again succeed. One of the most events the United Way runs is their annual Jail and Bail promotion where local "celebrities" are chosen as jailees.

They are tasked with raising bail money by March 27th or they will be put in the United Way Jail until their bail is raised.

The jail will be at Hugo's on March 27th from 11:30 to 6:00. All money raised helps 23 agencies and high impact programs in the Crookston area.

This fundraiser runs from March 1st to March 27th.

Many thanks to the following celebrities: Carrie Michalski - RiverView Health Mike Christopherson - Crookston Times Craig Hoiseth - CHEDA Nate Espinoza - Freedom Church Nan Wright - UMC Admissions Craig Theede - Aspen Chiropractic Dan Erdman - American Federal Bank Christopher Christian - Christian Brothers Ford Jo Bittner- Polk County DAC Ann Longtin- Longtin Insurance Agency Jimmy Gosse- AURI Cathy LaJesse - Kresl Properties Scott Leckie- Assistant Professor UMC Paul Gregg- Irishman's Shanty Matt Hann- Northern Sky Bank Brad Brekken- Bremer Bank Anna Brekken- Crookston High School Stephanie Helgeson- Director of Athletics UMC Dan Rust- Attorney at Law Danny Holwerda- Nexxus Church Tiffany Fee- Shear Sisters Trey Everett- Artist/ MICAH Center Tim Froeber- Crookston Fire Department Chief BUSINESS PARTICIPANTS: Noah Insurance Service- Tom Noah, Jim Noah and Nick Noah competing for the most bail money raised Biermaier Chiropractic - Dr. Steve Biermier and Dr. Lukas Biermaier competing with their staff for the most bail money raised Reynolds, Harbott, Knutson & Larson, PLLP- Attorneys and staff in a full office bail raising effort The 15 United Way of Crookston board members each have to raise bail money for this as well, please help your favorite local celebrity as they help this great cause!