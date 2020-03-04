

The Otter Tail Power Company Foundation has awarded the Polk County Sheriff’s K9 Program a donation of $5000.00.

This award will be used for the K9 vehicle insert, door release and weather safety system for the K9 vehicle.

The weather safety system known as “The Hot Dog System” regulates the temperature in the vehicle and notifies the K9 handler if there is a problem with being too hot or too cold, which could harm the K9.

The Otter Tail Power Company Foundation’s mission is to connect with the rural communities to support young minds and invest in a vibrant culture to improve health and human services.

“Thank you Otter Tail Power Company!” said the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. “We truly appreciate their support as we move forward with our K9 program.”



