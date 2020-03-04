The SUMMIT Senior Housing Assisted Living Community is Introducing a new Service...Short Stays

We are pleased to announce an exciting new option now available at The SUMMIT Senior Housing with Assisted Living Services. Some call it Respite Care, Caregiver Relief...we are calling it SHORT STAY. Who can this new service serve?

• Adults 55 and older who no longer require hospitalization or inpatient rehabilitation services, but still require additional time to recuperate prior to returning home.

• Adults 55 and older who are being cared for at home by a primary caregiver. Perhaps the primary caregiver needs a temporary alternative because they are experiencing their own health issues, going on vacation or just needing a break.

• Adults 55 and older looking for a short stay, such as during the winter months when snow removal, isolation and transportation can become a concern.

• Adults 55 and older who are considering downsizing/moving from their home, but aren’t certain if an assisted living/communal setting is for them. Making a permanent move can be fear producing so this is an option that can be tried before making final decisions.

The benefits are many! The SUMMIT will provide the healthcare, services, meals and maintenance while individuals enjoy a fully furnished apartment, new friends, a variety of social activities and events and the convenience and comforts of home.

The only establishment in Crookston completely devoted to Senior Housing with Assisted Living Services, The SUMMIT has been providing 25 years of trusted, accountable and exceptional care and service to older adults of this region.

The new SHORT STAY option lets older adults experience a short stay in our comfortable assisted living community, for a minimum of 7 days, several weeks or even several months.

If this new offering is tailored for you or a loved one and you want more information or have any questions, please contact Cassie Rudie, LPN, The SUMMIT Housing Manager @ cassie.rudie@bhshealth.org or call her directly: 218-281-0761.

Reminder...If long-term or short-term skilled nursing services and rehabilitation are needed, Villa St. Vincent, on the same campus as The SUMMIT is here to meet those needs as well.