Spring road restrictions will go into effect on all Redwood County roads effective at 12:01 a.m. this Friday (March 6).

Signs will be placed designating the applicable axle weight limits on all bituminous roads.

All municipal, township and county/CSAH gravel roads are restricted to five ton axle loads unless posted otherwise.

Crews will begin placing signs Thursday morning (March 5), but restrictions will actually be effective at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

Posting maps and pertinent information are available at the office of the county engineer at 1820 East Bridge Street in Redwood Falls.

For more information about road restrictions, call (507) 637-4056 or visit www.co.redwood.mn.us