The Altimate Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMHI) board of directors has announced the appointment of Paul Hickey as its new president and CEO.

Hickey succeeds Todd Tholkes, who is retiring after leading Altimate Medical for more than two decades.

Tholkes started at Altimate Medical’s founding in 1987 and has held a leadership role in the company for all 32 years of service.

Tholkes, who will remain a board member, said, “I felt the timing was right as our company is well positioned for continued growth. I am confident that Paul, who has proven leadership experience and the commercialization expertise, will lead this company forward into the next chapter."

“I am very impressed with AMHI’s accomplishments and their global leadership position in standing devices. The future looks very promising with tremendous opportunity for growth from our new product pipeline and potential partnerships.” Hickey stated.

Hickey has more than 25 years of medical device commercialization experience, including leadership roles in marketing, R&D, clinical, and reimbursement.

Hickey most recently served as president and CEO of Vertebral Technologies, Inc. and prior to that role was senior vice-president of marketing and reimbursement at EnteroMedics. He also serves as a member of the board of directors at Excelen Center for Bone & Joint Research and Education.

AMHI is comprised of Altimate Medical, Inc., ActiveAid, LLC and Medical Positioning Incorporated. Altimate Medical is a market leader in standing and related technologies and has global recognition from its EasyStand and Zing brands.

ActiveAid has designed, manufactured and marketed high-quality shower and commode seating systems for more than 50 years.

Medical Positioning Incorporated was founded in 1988, and its product portfolio includes ergonomic and bariatric diagnostic imaging platforms designed to offer optimum positioning and improved imaging results across cardiology, vascular, radiology, breast biopsy, surgery, pain management and speech pathology.

More information about the Altimate Medical Holdings portfolio can be found at altimatemedical.com, activeaid.com and medicalpositioning.com.