The Southwest Minnesota State University spring session of GOLD College will kick off March 18 starting at 2:15 p.m. in Charter Hall 201 on campus in Marshall. Registration will be held from 2:15-3 p.m.

Participants will have the opportunity to pick up class schedules and parking permits while enjoying refreshments. The kick-off program will begin at 3 p.m. with an overview of the GOLD College spring session, followed by the keynote presentation by Dr. Ellen Radel. She will share the “magic” of Little Golden Books. She is an avid collector and passionate speaker who enjoys sharing a lifetime of memories and history of the beloved books.

GOLD is an acronym for growth, opportunity, learning and development. GOLD College offers non-credit classes with a variety of topics, such as art, history, computers, current events, music, writing, health, physical well-being and more.

Each class is held one day per week for two hours. There are no tests or grades, and it is for people of all educational levels.

Study groups are planned for six weeks, from March 23 through April 30.

Contact the GOLD College office for registration material and more information at GoldCollege@smsu.edu, or call 507-537-7164.

Adult classes this session include:

Mondays

• What’s your Story?, 9-11 a.m., Deb Ahmann, instructor.

• Organizing made FUN!, 11:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m., Angela Fahl, instructor.

• Greetings from Lyon County: Stories from Lyon County’s 150 Years, 2-4 p.m., Jennifer Andries, instructor.

Tuesdays

• The Orphan Trains, 9-11 a.m., Dr. Jan Loft, instructor.

• Civil War, 9-11 a.m., Dr. Lloyd Petersen, instructor.

• The Fight to Win Votes for Women, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Dr. Joan Gittens, instructor.

• Make Your Own Digital Photo Book, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Janet Vandenddriesse, instructor.

• U.S. History in Six Sessions, 2-4 p.m., Dr. Jeff Kolnick, instructor.

• The Art of Storytelling, 2-4 p.m., Sue Morton, instructor.

• Painting, 2-4 p.m., Dale Hiland, instructor.

Wednesdays

• Wood Carving, 9-11 a.m., Don Fischer, instructor.

• Staying Healthy Takes Work, But You Should Have Fun Doing It, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Chad Conway, instructor.

• Ham Radio, 9-11 a.m., David Landby, instructor.

• Essential Oils Class, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Kathy Grove, Julie Stoesz, and Jane Arends, instructors.

• Exterior Places, Interior Spaces, 2-4 p.m., Pat Hand, instructor.

Thursdays

• Current Issues, 9-11 a.m., Gary Grabau, instructor.

• Environment and Modern Society, 9-11 a.m., Jim Muchlinski, instructor.

• Pottery – Get your Hands Dirty!, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Pat Hand, instructor.

• ZEN Doodle, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Dale Davis, instructor.

• An Intro to Theater … Sort of, 2-4 p.m., Debbie Honebrink, instructor.

• The US War in Vietnam-Continued, 2-4 p.m., Bill Palmer, instructor.

