On Sunday, March 8, the UMN Crookston Hunt Seat Team was the Regional Champion for the second year in a row. This means one rider for each class will be picked to represent the team down at Zones. We had 8 riders qualified individually for Regionals and 6 are moving onto Zones in Texas.

Here are some highlights from Sunday:

• Kayley Melton (Sophomore) will be representing our region as High Point Cacchione Rider at Zones!

• Rachel Johnson (Junior) placed 1st & Kayley Melton placed 2nd (So.) in Open Fences

• Morgan Schelske (Sophomore) placed 3rd in Intermediate Fences

• Taylor Barlage (Sophomore) placed 2nd in Limit Fences

• Kayley Melton (Sophomore) placed 1st & Rachel Johnson (Jr.) placed 2nd in Open Flat

• Morgan Schelske (Sophomore) placed 2nd in Intermediate Flat

• Kristina Schroeder (Senior) placed 2nd & Taylor Barlage (So.) placed 4th & Sarah Cartier (Jr.) placed 5th in Limit Flat

• Anna Woidyla (Sophomore) placed 2nd in Walk/Trot

• Amanda Olson (Senior) placed 4th & Katie Orth (Sophomore) just missed placings in Walk/Trot/Canter

Zones will be located in Canyon, Texas at the West Texas A&M Horse Center on April 4 and 5 at 9 a.m. both days.



