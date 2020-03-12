To protect our patients, families and health care workers during the outbreak of COVID-19, CentraCare and Carris Health will be implementing temporary visitor restrictions to all CentraCare and Carris Health facilities including the Redwood Falls site. According to a recent announcement:

"Effective immediately, we are no longer allowing visitors at CentraCare and Carris Health hospitals, long-term care facilities, senior housing and sites where individuals are housed in large numbers. After careful consideration, we made this difficult choice because our top priority must be the safety of our patients, staff and communities.

"Visitors impacted by this policy include patient family and friends, students, volunteers and non-essential contracted vendors. Exceptions will be made for patient family members under special circumstances such as unstable/critically ill patients, parents of minors and end of life patients. The visitation restrictions apply to all CentraCare and Carris Health locations.

"This is a rapidly evolving situation and CentraCare and Carris Health will take additional steps to help control the spread of COVID-19, as necessary. We understand that interacting with friends and family can be helpful to the healing process and strongly encourage patients to connect with family members through other forms of communication, such as phone calls and video chats on cell phones or other mobile devices.

"If you have symptoms of respiratory illness, please call CentraCare Connect at 320-200-3200 to speak with a nurse, 24/7. This will ensure that you will be directed to the correct source of care.

In addition, the River Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center in Redwood Falls has announced it is limiting visitors:

The Coronavirus continues to be a growing concern within the United States. Although, there have been no confirmed cases in Redwood Falls, River Valley’s main focus is the health, well-being, and safety of our residents and staff. Because of this, we have decided at the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to limit visitors at our facility.

What does "limiting visitors" mean?

Limiting means the individual should not be allowed to come into the facility, except for certain situations, such as end-of-life situations or when a visitor is essential for the resident’s emotional well-being and care. The west main entrance will be opened 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and locked after 4:30.p.m. All other entrance doors will remain locked.



River Valley will actively screen and restrict visitation by those who meet the following criteria:

1. Signs or symptoms of a respiratory infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat.

2. In the last 14 days, has had contact with someone with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19, or under investigation for COVID-19, or are ill with respiratory illness.

3. International travel within the last 14 days to countries with sustained community transmission. For updated information on affected countries visit www.cdc.gov.

4. Residing in a community where community-based spread of COVID-19 is occurring.

It is our top priority to keep our residents free from infection. Thank you for your cooperation. For further information or questions/concerns, please reach out to facility Administrator, Morgan Sandmeyer.

