On Monday night inside the St. James Library, psychologist Ted Matthews talked to local residents about farmer mental health and stress.

Matthews has been working with farmers and mental health since 1993, starting as the Director of Mental Health for FEMA in Minnesota Zero farmers had called. "What that told me was not too many farmers talk to their psychologist."

The work started slow, with the baseline funded by the state. Minnesota is the only state that has this type of program for its farmers.

Matthews is the current Director of Minnesota Rural Mental Health based out of Hutchinson

He noted that the number one issue right now in farming is the rate of suicides, which continues to rise.

"I never get calls from people who are suicidal," said Matthews. "I get calls from families after the suicide has occurred and that is not what I want to hear. Everybody in this room should be proactive for what they can do. You don't have to be a psychologist to do something. If you don't know what to do, the tendency is to do nothing."

Over the years, Matthews has realized that farmers are different in mindset and that's why psychologists have a tough time working with farmers.

"If we hired 500 psychologists the rate would only go down a minuscule amount. This is a community thing where we all need to be involved and when we see things going on we need to act."

Part of that community is finding multiple outlets and being willing to open up. Matthews referenced not only psychologists but also members of the clergy, as ways to open up about mental health.

"The tendency we have is to focus on yesterday, and then yesterday becomes tomorrow. Looking at what we could have done before is no help whatsoever. Looking ahead to what we can do in front of us makes a huge, huge difference."

Suicide rates in men are 20x higher than those of women in the farming community. When facing stress and pressure, men tend to close up and be distant, while women open up and talk, finding ways to relieve that stress.

"The tough part of that is they don't see [the signs]. They're thinking, oftentimes, is the world is better off without them. Their families are better off without them."

The process of farming is a major driver of stress in the farming community. Getting a loan for land, preparing the land, planting, and harvesting all provide difficulties and the potential for something to go wrong.

The changes in the farming community have also had a toll on farmers and their communication. Farm sizes have increased, meaning more work. Women who live on the farm are working off of it more often. Families are eating less together as well.

Women's roles and voices have changed over the past 50 years. Women have more of a say in farming operations, rather than leaving the finances and work to men.

Life after farming is also a major concern. Many farmers farm because it has been the family way for generations. If a farm goes bankrupt, that's the end.

"If you're a farmer, once you're out, you're out, which scares farmers. If you're a plumber and you go bankrupt, you can be hired by another plumber."

Some of these changes have attributed to the increase in divorce rates.

"People get tired, and people get mean. We need to be aware of the fact that just because we didn't mean it doesn't mean it's going to be forgiven."

As stress and pressure mount, anger increases, and once the anger is justified, an explosion is bound to happen.

"How much can we handle? Sadly, we only figure that out when we get to that point."

Chapman stated that anger by itself does not exist, and the role of a psychologist is to find the emotion underneath that anger. Oftentimes, it is "soft emotions" such as the feeling of being hurt or jealously.

Another part of mental health is getting enough rest and sleep.

"When we think of mental health, we think mental illness. If something is bothering me why wouldn't I want to make it better?"

Matthews also presented parenting advice for adolescents. He implored parents to let their kids make mistakes, but also make sure they are aware of their actions. Matthews commented on instilling a work ethic in kids as well.

"It's become amazing to me how many people think work ethic comes as a concept, If you have a good work ethic, it's because you learned how to work. If you don't have high expectations of your kids working, then you can't have high expectations of them magically becoming these great workers. Work ethic is created by work"

Matthews closed the sessions fielding questions from those in attendance, providing final advice and motivation.

Matthews also works in the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. Check out more information about Ted's work at https://www.farmcounseling.org/