It is only March, but planning for the 2020-2021 school year is under way.

Students at Redwood Valley High School will soon be registering for classes, and we have some exciting things happening. Changes include new courses, a different process for registration and pathways to help students choose classes.

Students have a wide selection of classes to choose from at RVHS, including earning certifications and college credits. The 2020-21 registration guide includes more than 70 electives.

The new classes for this year include Economics: Sports, Business and Marketing; College Introduction to Education; College Introduction to Growth and Development; Modern Manufacturing and Criminology.

In the evenings, we are offering certification courses through Minnesota West Community and Technical College in certified nursing assistant, trained medication aide and emergency medical responder.

Students and community members can take these classes in the Estebo Center after school hours.

If one is looking at college in the future, RVHS offers nine college and three AP (Advanced Placement) courses right in our building. Successful completion of these courses (and passing an exam for AP) will result in college credits prior to graduation, saving time and money.

Whether one is going into the workforce, a certification program or a two- or four-year college, there are classes for everyone.

I encourage students to consider all of these options and complete registration carefully.

Student registration will change this year. Previously, we used arena scheduling, where students completed a survey of what classes they were interested in and then had the opportunity to pick what period they wanted each class. We are still giving students choice in what classes they want to take, but we are using technology to help us build the best schedule for each student, allowing them to get as many of their selected classes as possible.

Students and parents/guardians will work with homeroom advisors at conferences April 2 and April 6 to select classes. Some time this summer, student schedules will be generated, where the period of each course is assigned.

Our counselors and administrators have been exploring other school systems to find the best way to prepare our students to be college and career ready upon graduation. Starting next year, students will identify a career pathway and jobs within that field. This information will be used to help the student chart a path of classes for the remainder of his/her high school career.

The four pathways will be business, communications and entrepreneurship; agriculture, food and natural resources; health and human services and engineering, manufacturing and technology.

Students will not be limited in the classes they can select but will use their pathway as a guide in helping them to register. Global studies classes are also available, which will be beneficial no matter what career one is pursuing.

Staff will be meeting with students in the weeks prior to conferences to go over the changes and help students get ready for registration.

We are excited for the 2020-21 school year and all of the new opportunities for our students. If you have any questions about our school, feel free to contact me.

– Rick Jorgenson serves as the principal for Redwood Valley High School