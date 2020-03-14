The mission of the Redwood County Economic Development Authority (EDA) is to be the catalyst for economic growth, job creation, business retention and improving the quality of life in Redwood County.

To support this mission the Redwood County EDA is implementing, for a second year, its business development grant program, supported by the Redwood County Board of Commissioners.

The purpose of the program is to assist businesses in Redwood County with opportunities for development and growth of their business. The program has a fund balance of $21,000 for the 2020 grant cycle, with a minimum of $500 and maximum of $3,000 awarded per applicant.

Qualifying projects include: equipment purchases or upgrades; capital improvements; purchase, construction, renovation or expansion of buildings; development or promotion of new product lines; commercial blight; professional development or employee training (tuition only) or information technology upgrades.

A minimum of a one-to-one contribution match from the business and/or other funds is required.

This is a competitive program, where funds must be designated to a specific project with priority given to businesses which create or retain jobs or increase the revenues of the business.

Applications are being accepted now through 4 p.m., July 31, 2020.

To review the full program guidelines and application visit redwoodcounty-mn.us. All inquiries or questions can be directed to Briana Mumme, economic development coordinator for Redwood County at (507) 637-1122 or briana_m@co.redwood.mn.us.