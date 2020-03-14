Wabasso junior Sarah Franta was a unanimous first-team All-Tomahawk Conference selection for her efforts on the hardwood this season. Franta finished ninth in scoring (12.6 ppg) and added 4.1 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.8 spg and had 27 made three-pointers.

Senior Allison Fenger was named to the honorable mention team. She led the conference in field goal percentage at 56.1 percent (78-of-139). She was 10th in scoring (11.9 ppg), fifth in rebounding (8.0 rpg) and added eight blocked shots.

The Rabbits finished 8-18 overall and 4-12 in Tomahawk Conference play.

Bruce Woitas of Sleepy Eye - St. Mary's (SESM) was named coach of the year, and Madison Mathiowetz of SESM was named player of the year.

SESM captured the conference title with a mark of 14-2 and 25-3 overall.

Springfield (22-6) and MVL (20-7) both went 13-3 in conference play.

Wabasso also had eight girls earn all-academic honors (member of varsity squad, GPA of 3.75 or higher) including: Emma Salfer, McKenna Rohlik, Mataya Nelson, Halle Huhnerkoch, Madaline Hanna, Sarah Franta, Kelsey Fischer, Cora Eichten.

– Photo courtesy of Jodi Brand