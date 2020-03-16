Food Services Director Anna Ogaard-Brekken stresses that the plan is ever-evolving, and could be changed as state and federal guidelines change in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stressing that the plan is ever-evolving and that it could change as state and federal guidelines are modified in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Crookston School District Food Services Director Anna Ogaard-Brekken has announced a free meal service program in the district that will be launched on Monday, March 23.

The program is being launched in response to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz mandating a statewide K-12 school closure from March 18 to March 27, and likely longer, as distance learning plans are put into place for students and teachers.

Here are the details:

Start Date: Monday, March 23, 2020

When: All regularly scheduled school days during the emergency school closure

Time: 11:00am – 1:00pm

Location: Highland Elementary School

801 Central Ave. N.

Crookston, MN 56716

Contact Number: 218-281-5600

Questions:

Who can receive a free meal?

All children who are 18 years and younger can receive free meals during this emergency closure. Children do not need to be enrolled in Crookston Public Schools.



What will the meals consist of?

Each student who requests a meal will receive one breakfast and one lunch for that day.



How and when will we get the meals?

Both meals will be received from 11:00am-1:00pm via pick-up location in front of Highland Elementary School or delivered to the student(s). Please see the procedure section on this flyer for more information.



Please follow CDC Guidelines for public outings if coming to pick up meals in order to keep our staff safe.

Meal Service Procedure

Grab-and-Go Option:

• If you are able, we ask that you utilize the grab-and-go meal option.



• Drive up to the front of Highland Elementary School between 11:00am-1:00pm and enter the main entrance of the school. A school employee will meet you at the doors.



• The school employee will ask how many meals you will need. Children do not need to be present in order to pick up the meals.



• A school employee will bring meals to you at the building entrance.



• You will receive 1 breakfast and 1 lunch for each student 18 years and younger requesting a meal. Please note that if you will not be eating these items immediately, refrigerate for later consumption.



Delivery Option:

• If you are unable for any reason to come to the service location, we will offer a delivery option for locations within city limits. Please utilize the grab-and-go option if able.



• Call 218-281-5600 and ask to request a meal.



• Meal calls should be made from 9:00am-12:30pm. Meal orders can be made for one week at a time. Each Monday of the emergency closure, please call to place an order for that week.



• Meals will be delivered to your requested location daily between 11:00am-1:00pm. Please note that if you will not be eating these items immediately, to refrigerate for later consumption.