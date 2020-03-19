At the end of the 2018-19 school year, more than 51,000 students were handed a high-school diploma in Minnesota. The Minnesota Class of 2019 made history, as that meant nearly 84 percent of the seniors graduated at the end of that year.

“I’m proud of all of our students, educators and schools for again posting the highest graduation rate on record. Reaching that high school graduation milestone is a pivotal moment on a student’s path to success, because it opens up so many different life options,” said Mary Cathryn Ricker, Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) commissioner.

Ricker announced the graduation rate information for this past years graduating class recently, adding the data appears to show that things are heading in the right direction.

The news was good for the Redwood Area School District, as it also reported an increase in its graduation rate, as just under 92 percent of the Redwood Valley High School Class of 2019 earned diplomas.

That is the highest rate Redwood Valley High School has had in the past five years. Rick Jorgenson, Redwood Valley High School principal said concerted efforts continue to stress the importance of earning a diploma.

In essence, Jorgenson said, that piece of paper is the students golden ticket, as it opens doors to so many different possibilities for them.

While students are thinking about their next steps in high school, RVHS is consistently working to implement new programs and options that help students not only move toward their personal goals but also to see the purpose that high school provides for them. All of it is intended to give them reasons to stay in high school and graduate.

One of the ways that can happen, Jorgenson added, is for staff in the high school to develop relationships with the students. When students feel a connection to what is going on in school the likelihood that they will graduate increases. Jorgenson said the high-school staff set a goal to improve on those relationships and create stronger connections.

Of course, for Jorgenson, the satisfaction will come when that graduate rate hits 100 percent.

At the state level, there are continued concerns about the achievement gap as it relates to groups within the student make-up, and one of the areas that continues to be an issue is among Native Americans.

The state graduate rate for Native Americans is stagnant, said Ricker, adding it remains in the 50-percent range.

That is not the case at RVHS, as its rate for the class of 2019 was nearly 93 percent. Jorgenson credited the Indian education staff, and the staff as a whole, for that success.

Jorgenson said efforts continue to focus on helping students see the big picture, with that focus starting the day each of those students enter as freshmen.