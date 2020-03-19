That includes the License Center/DMV.

Effective Friday, March 20 at noon, Polk County offices will be closed to the general public pending the response to mitigation efforts against the COVID-19 virus, until further notice.

This includes the DMV/License Center in Crookston.

County employees will be working during this time and may be able to respond to phone and email inquiries. Essential services such as Sheriff and dispatch will continue as is.

Visit www.co.polk.mn.us for ongoing information and updates about Polk County services during this period.

Practice recommended social distancing, hygiene and isolation practices to help yourself, your neighbors and the Polk County community to minimize the COVID-19 virus in our area.



Social Distancing: Continue to practice social distancing of 6ft or more and keeping close interactions brief. Use phone or web-based platforms as much as possible. Avoid groups of 10 or more.