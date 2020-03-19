Schools are preparing for distance learning.

On Sunday morning, March 15, Governor Tim Walz made the announcement that schools would close. It was an announcement local school administrators had been expecting.

The governor’s announcement contained the following:

“Governor Tim Walz [today] signed Executive Order 20-02, authorizing the temporary closure of Minnesota K-12 public schools to students in order for school administrators and teachers to make long-term plans for the continuity of education and essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools will be closed to students by Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, March 27 to accommodate this planning between school staff, teachers, and administrators with guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).”

Further provisions included that public schools provide care for elementary-age children of essential workers; and continue providing meals to students. [See side bar for announcements from Sleepy Eye Public School on childcare and meals.]

Both Sleepy Eye Public and St. Mary’s school administrators and staff went right to work planning to serve their students.

“I think I put in 15 hours on Sunday,” said Superintendent John Cselovszki, with a smile. “We are prepared to follow the governor’s program. Our students came to school Monday and Tuesday for regular classes and to learn from their teachers what to expect in the future. Every student in kindergarten through 12th grade has an iPad to take home.”

Cselovszki said the digital day learning the staff has provided the last few years provides a good framework for distance learning.

“The elementary students will use Google Hangouts to interact as a class with their teachers,” Cselovszki said. “High school students will use Schoology, a platform they already use, for communication with their teachers and for teachers to deliver instruction.”

During the March 18 to 27 timeframe, students at Public School will be off, with no digital day or distance learning, said Cselovszski. “Teachers will report through March 27, working in their groups and creating a documented plan for future school closing.

At St. Mary’s School, Elementary Principal Mary Gangelhoff and High School Principal Peter Roufs said their distance learning plan would go into effect right away on Wednesday, March 18.

They agreed with Cselovzski that Monday and Tuesday were important days for students to hear about the plans in place for them and get their questions answered.

Both the elementary and high school staffs at St. Mary’s met last Friday in anticipation of what they felt was surely coming — the closure of schools. The teachers made plans and looked at the standards that have to be met by their students.

“We were able to wrap up third quarter a couple days early,” said Roufs. “And we were ready to provide devices to all families who don’t have them at home,” added Gangelhoff.

“The school nurse talked with high schoolers, and Wendy Owens talked with the elementary students, about the illness and the need for social distancing,” said Roufs.

While students are home, through March 27 for sure, the elementary teachers will be available from 4 to 8 p.m., and high school teachers will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., so students can ask questions.

“They’ll all also be checking in with students throughout the day, checking for questions and providing lessons,” said Gangelhoff. “We are planning through March 27 and beyond in case it is necessary.”

“The teachers have a lot of autonomy on how they teach,” said Roufs. “They will adapt to what works best for the students.”

St. Mary’s teachers will work in school this week, for meetings, etc., then work more remotely next week.

“The school will be getting a thorough cleaning while we are all out of the building,” said Gangelhoff.