The Meals on Wheels program will continue to be available to those who regularly receive them on a daily basis in Redwood Falls.

While the senior center is closed, Meals on Wheels service will be maintained, with service also available to those who usually dine at the senior center.

Those who wish to have a meal must call the senior center at (507) 644-6464 or Gail Kates at (507) 430-6877 prior to 11:30 a.m. the day before one would like a meal.

For those who need the meal delivered, the deliveries will be between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. (Please note: those who deliver the meals are only able to drop the meal at one’s doorstep/lobby, as they want to eliminate direct contact for everyone’s safety.)

For those who are able to pick up their own meals, this will be a “curb side” service at the Redwood Area Community Center, at north Fieldhouse doors between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.

When people arrive they will need to call when they are at the door, and the meals will then be handed to the recipient. The RACC will be open for phone calls as well, if needed.

