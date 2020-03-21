Last Wednesday, Mayor Gary Sturm gathered the police, fire, street, EMS and park departments for a meeting regarding the county's actions facing COVID-19.

Sturm went over the precautions of making sure to wipe down surfaces, don't touch your face, and to stay home if they feel sick.

"We're not trying to scare anybody we're just trying to be realistic," said Sturm. "We're trying to be proactive and get everything set in place in case we need it we will have the plan in place."

The EMS and fire departments have ordered filters, hand sanitizers, and gloves for the vehicles.

"Money is a big thing," said Mark Nielsen. "Money is dirty. Anyone who's handling money should probably wear gloves."

Nielsen proposed that those who work at the county courthouse, liquor store, and other traffic areas should take extra precautions.

"Be careful, be alert, wash your hands," said Sturm.

Sturm stressed the importance of keeping work areas clean and to stay away from large crowds.

"There's going to be a lot of stuff that comes forward as we try to be proactive," said Sturm.

Joe McCabe noted that this wave may just be the first wave. A second wave is anticipated in the fall.

Sturm also shared a packet for those in attendance providing tips on further measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including avoiding sharing household items, wearing a facemask, and covering coughs and sneezes, and how to monitor your symptoms.

To further prevent the spread of COVID-19 go to www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/index.html.