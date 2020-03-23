Due to an increased demand and subsequent shortages of toilet paper as a result of COVID-19, the City of Redwood Falls has seen an increased use and flushing of non-flushable materials such as baby wipes, napkins and paper towels.

Flushing anything other than toilet paper can create expensive problems for homeowners and municipal wastewater facilities.

Flushing wipes (even those labeled “flushable”) and other non-toilet paper materials causes clogs, backups, equipment and pipe breakages and, in bad cases, can even force raw sewage back into homes.

For municipal facilities, the cost to repair these damages is then unfortunately borne by the public. Properly addressing this issue requires everyone to be extra mindful, especially in the days and weeks ahead, but also beyond the containment of COVID-19.

As a reminder, the following products are not flushable and must be disposed of in a wastebasket:

• Paper towels

• Napkins

• Kleenex/other tissues

• Wet wipes/baby wipes (even those labeled as “flushable”)

• Diapers

• Feminine hygiene products

• Gauze/Band-Aids