The Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic is no longer allowing visitors in the hospital. This replaces visitor restrictions put in place on March 12 to protect patients and staff from possible exposure to COVID-19 (coronavirus) and the flu. Compassionate exemptions will be allowed; this is decided case-by-case by the charge nurse.

The front door of MCHC (east side of building) will be locked when the Clinic is closed. After Clinic hours, use the Emergency entrance on the west side of the building. Please press the silver button for assistance.

These restrictions are in place to protect the health of patients and staff.