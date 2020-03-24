Redwood Valley senior Bryant Haas and junior Connor Josephson were recently named to the All-Big South Conference first team for their efforts on the hardwood this winter.

Haas and Josephson helped lead the Cardinals to a 19-10 overall record and a third-place finish in the competitive Big South West Division with a mark of 8-4.

Marshall captured the West with a perfect 12-0 mark followed by JCC – which topped the Cards twice in close games and would go on to win the Section 3AA title.

Haas had a huge senior season, leading the Cardinals in scoring at nearly 17 points per game and adding 4.7 rpg, 2.7 apg, 2.3 steals per game and over one block per night.

He also led the team with a 77.4 percent average from the charity stripe and shot a solid 57.7 percent from the floor (including 44.1 percent from long range).

Josephson was the Cards’ floor general and would flirt with a triple-double on most nights. He averaged 10.1 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 6.3 apg and almost two steals a game.

Senior Carter Guetter averaged 10.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.2 steals per game and shot a solid 58.4 percent from the floor.

Sophomore Alex Lang battled injuries but still averaged 13.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.3 spg and shot 50.8 percent from the floor (including 38.7 percent from distance).

Fellow sophomore Carson Woodford also had a nice season, averaging 12.4 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 1.8 blocks per game and 1.2 apg. He also averaged a team best 59.2 percent shooting from the floor.

Zack Reck-Paulsen averaged 7.1 ppg, 1.75 rpg and 1.1 apg, Carter Johnson added 2.2 ppg and 2.0 rpg and sophomore Drew Lundeen was a spark plug off the bench averaging 3.5 ppg, 1.0 rpg and shooting 75 percent from the charity stripe.