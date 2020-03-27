The following statement was made by Bishop John M.LeVoir, Diocese of New Ulm bishop:

Based on the most recent information received by local, state and federal health authorities for slowing the rapid spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), I have made the difficult decision to extend the suspension of all public Masses in the Diocese of New Ulm through April 13, 2020.

All Catholics in the diocese remain dispensed from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass during this time.

In a previous statement, Bishop LeVoir also shared this:

The fundamental operating principles of the Diocese of New Ulm as we face this pandemic are the prevention or the slowing down of the spreading of the virus and the spiritual well-being of our parishioners, while not endangering ourselves.

In recent memory, this is an unprecedented action. I know that this will cause some major changes in the way in which we function as a church.

However, I think the steps that we are taking in union with our brothers and sisters in our country are essential for our safety, and that we should cooperate and work together as we face this new challenge, while all the time imploring God’s mercy.

Specific guidelines for preventing the spread of the coronavirus are given on the Minnesota Department of Health Web site. These guidelines should be taken seriously.

