Local businesses around St. James are finding ways to keep their business going, even if their doors are closed to the public.

Home Town Cafe is offering carry-out and pick-up services on their full menu outside of lunch and dinner specials.

“I know some people are kind of mad about the situation because this is their favorite place to eat, chill out and spend time with their family,” said Rose Kathman. "People are also being generous and giving the staff more tips and saying we’re doing such a great job.”

Home Town is also offering family-sized hot dish, soups, and chili.

Just up the road, Collage Saint James is hoping to stay open with limited hours until a shelter in place is ordered.

On Saturday, Collage Saint James held a sale, opening up an option to call in an order and to have that order be mailed out.

"I'm just grateful for our customers," said manager Bark Bak. "People call concerned about how I’m doing and how the store is doing and if I can stay in business with everything that has been thrown at us.”

Collage plans to up their promotions on Facebook as well as continue to offer deals as spring and summer clothing arrive.

Businesses Closed due to Covid-19 as of Tuesday morning:

Eye Care Center of St. James – office staffed between 10:00 am and 12:00 noon for emergencies only, Dr. Pitcher, St. James Family Dentistry, Olsen Optical, Progressive Chiropractic, Anytime Fitness, Gem Den, Princess Theater, VFW, Eagles Club, American Legion

Band Box, Watonwan Co. Library.

In addition to Hometown and Collage Saint James, Encore Cafe, Family Dollar, McDonald’s, the Casey’s on Highway 60 have all cut hours as of Tuesday morning.

City Hall, CCF Bank, First National Bank, and Pioneer Bank have all closed their lobbies.

To see a list of businesses that have changed business hours or operations, go to https://www.google.com/maps/d/edit?mid=1rgHmASEXeTU1nueOXgJtfh_qbHCVEMVO&ll=43.95859723295201%2C-94.61675615000001&z=10.

