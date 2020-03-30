Effective at 8:00 a.m. Monday, March 30 in compliance with Governor Walz “stay at home” executive order, all Polk County employees have been instructed to work from home. Employees that remain required to report to their work site will be doing so. Polk County residents may notice delays in response as Administration works to forward phones and adjust to work at home conditions. To be sure, Polk County remains open for County business, meaning the following: 1. County buildings remain closed to public access until further notice. 2. County phone lines and email access remain available to the public for conducting County business. 3. All county administrative and field personnel are to be working from home, responsive to phone and email, with only minimal access to County buildings. 4. All are advised to visit www.co.polk.mn.us for phone and email contacts for your County business needs. 5. The County Board meeting for April 7 is still scheduled at this time. Options are being reviewed to conduct the meeting via telephone connections. Additional information will be made when the meeting can be confirmed for public access. The County Board of Commissioners appreciates your understanding and cooperation in assisting mitigating the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Please visit www.co.polk.mn.us to contact County offices for your ongoing County related needs, employees will be responsive via phone and email contact to your questions. Social Distancing: Continue to practice social distancing of 6ft or more and keeping close interactions brief. Use phone or web-based platforms as much as possible. Avoid groups of 10 or more.