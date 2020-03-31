Measures took effect March 30.

As more COVID-19 cases arise in Minnesota, RiverView Health continues to incorporate safety measures to assure the well-being of its patients and employees.

The following safety precautions were implemented Monday, March 30:

Anyone with an appointment to one of our outpatient services – including Clinics, Rehab Services, Lab, and Diagnostic Imaging - is asked to call 218-281-9200 once they have arrived in the North parking lot (or parking lot of the outpatient clinic) and stay in his/her vehicle. When the provider is ready to see the patient, the patient will receive a call asking the patient to come into the building. This precaution is in place to help prevent the spread of illness in waiting rooms. If you have a standing order for lab tests, you must call 218.281.9200 prior to arriving for your appointment. No visitors are allowed with patients visiting these outpatient services, with the exception of one visitor per pediatric patient. All employees will now wear masks in RiverView facilities. This is for the safety of our patients and staff in an effort to stop the spread of droplets from the respiratory tract when in close contact.

As a reminder, if you are experiencing COVID-19/Coronavirus symptoms, call RiverView's Coronavirus Nurse Screening Hotline at 218-470-7983 before visiting any of our locations. For the latest guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health on Coronavirus disease testing, click here.