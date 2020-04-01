Southwest Health and Human Services (SWHHS) was recently notified by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) of a person from Lyon County who tested positive for COVID-19.

This person is currently out of state and is following all recommendations set by MDH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The state and local public health work together to support persons and families in these situations.

While this is the first confirmed positive case in Lyon County, it is likely that this virus is circulating in all area communities and the public needs to act accordingly.

With more cases being confirmed in Minnesota and the nation, it is not a surprise that the area is seeing positive cases of the virus in our area. To slow the spread of disease and the ability of health care systems to provide the best care, the following actions continue to recommended:

• Stay home if you are sick

• Wash your hands, often and thoroughly

• Cover your cough

• Avoid touching your face

• Follow Governor Walz’s Stay At Home Executive Order 20-20

• Call the hospital/clinic before you go

It is understood that this is a time of stress in communities. While people physically cannot always be together, they can still support each other through phone calls, FaceTime, and cards. Consider the neighbor who may need help with supplies.

For more information, call SWHHS at (507) 537-6713, visit the SWHHS Website at swmnhhs.com or find it on Facebook.

For further local information, please call the Minnesota Department of Health hotline at (651) 201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903. The hotline is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday - Sunday.

