PCPH, RiverView announces plan to accept hand-sewn masks

Giving back is the name of her game and she’s playing it well. Sister Eileen Mohs of the Mount Saint Benedict has been busy making medical masks for the staff at MSB, nurses and for Polk County Public Health. She’s made at least 60 and is finishing up another 43, plus has plans for even more.

Sister Mohs only started making masks a week and a half ago when she heard the MSB’s dietary staff mention they saw a request on the news for people to start making masks.

Various efforts to make hand-sewn maks in the community coincides with Polk County Public Health and RiverView Health announcing that they are now accepting hand-sewn masks. (See more details on page 2.)

“I started because I wanted to have them here at the monastery and then others caught wind of it and wanted some as well,” Sister Mohs explained.

Sister Mohs’ sister, Mardelle, told the Times that her sister, Eileen, has been working on the masks “every single day,” makes meals for the other sisters at the Mount, and is “an amazing woman.”

“Our family is very proud of her,” Mardelle said with emotion. “She’s definitely worthy of an article so people know what other people are doing to help during this time.”

Sister Mohs, who has been cutting, marking and sewing the masks, says she had the fabric so she wanted to do something to help people in need “at this time of crisis here, across our state and country.”

“I am enjoying doing this little project because it is for a good cause.”