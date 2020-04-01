The New Hope Food Shelf recently took a road trip to East Grand Forks to North Country Food Bank’s new facility to pick up a large food order as they’ve already used their once-a-month delivery.

Food Shelf Coordinator Rachel Laferriere and a volunteer filled a long pickup box, a separate trailer and a compact car full of food Monday with canned goods, meat, eggs, cereal and other nonperishable items to bring back to Crookston.

Laferriere told the Times the food shelf went through 7,800 pounds of food in two weeks during the beginning portion of the pandemic and used up their NCFB delivery for the month therefore having to place another order and pick up food on their own.

The food shelf also held a “food drop” program March 18-March 30 at various locations in Crookston for people in need of a meal. Meals are now provided at the Care and Share at both 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

If you will be picking up meals, they ask that you call ahead to 281-2644 so they know how much food to have available.