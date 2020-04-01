‘Crookston Cruisin’ Out to Eat’ will take place April 6-10

Crookston’s premier summer festival Ox Cart Days wants to reward the people who are giving local restaurants and food shops their business during this tough time by hosting an “event” April 6-10, called “Crookston Cruisin’ Out to Eat.” Because of the state mandate, restaurants are required to offer pick-up or delivery only and they’re basing their business on those type of orders only. Hence, the “cruisin’ out to eat.”

The festival committee will be giving away gift cards to people who pick up a food order, grab a coffee to-go, or even a candy treat and post a picture or “check in” at that business on social media and share it to Ox Cart Days’ Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram page.

Restaurants also have the option of hosting a food special during the event week and could even invite the Classic Cruisers car club out to their parking lot to practice safe social distancing to help promote.

Menus and contact information about each restaurant/food shop in Crookston will be posted to the Ox Cart Days website, www.crookstonoxcartdays.com, and on their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social media pages.

Also, as of this moment, the Ox Cart Days summer festival is still planned for August 17-23, 2020 and they’ve got quite the schedule of events. The schedule can be found on their website as well as a list of generous sponsors, volunteer opportunities and links to any forms needed for events.

For more information about Ox Cart Days, call (701) 610-6454, email crookstonoxcartdays@gmail.com, or send them a message on their website or any of their social media pages.