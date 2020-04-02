Cabin fever is a condition Minnesotans know all too well.

As winter months extend and the cold weather keeps people indoors, those stuck inside begin to get that feeling that the walls may be closing in, and the only solution is to just get out and breathe in some of that fresh air.

Few would have imagined that would still exist in late March and early April, but, this year due to the realities of COVID-19 more and more people may be getting that cabin fever feeling.

The recent stay at home mandate handed down by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz means more and more people are facing the reality of being stuck inside with nothing to do and nowhere to go.

The good news is under the stay at home executive order there are some exceptions that allow people to get out of their homes to get groceries, exercise and fulfill other obligations.

Since there are not yet crops to look at on any of those outings, finding something to do to kill the time is limited.

Yet there is one option that can help pass the time and those doing it might just find that smile they have been looking for in a time of uncertainly while maintaining social distancing.

It’s called the community scavenger hunt, and it has been going on in the Redwood Area for a couple of weeks.

According to Erica Black of Redwood Falls, the idea behind the community scavenger hunt came to her based on something she had seen elsewhere. A relative in New Ulm was doing something similar, and so Black asked if she could implement something in her community, too.

Black, who works in mental health, understands the need for connections, and so she started spreading the word about the idea.

All one has to do is get together as a family and create a piece of art that can be hung in a window or somewhere in one’s yard that others can see. So, print out a picture or draw one, color it and then put it up for all to view.

Then, when people go out walking, running or driving around, they can have the chance to look for some of those pieces of art.

Each week has a theme, which started the week when school closed with sports. Flowers was the theme for March 23-29, and this week (March 30 through April 5) the theme is characters.

During the week of April 6-12 the theme is Easter.

The Redwood Area Community Education program has posted theme information on its Facebook Page.

People are also encouraged to post their photos on social media.

Black said the community response has been good, adding she has seen a number of people participating in the neighborhoods throughout the community.

The fun, she added, comes in the hunt.