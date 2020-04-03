Those who may be looking for meaningful ways to help their neighbors right now, are being encouraged to consider getting involved to support Meals on Wheels through Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota (LSS).

Healthy volunteers are needed to help package and deliver meals to older Minnesotans who are unable to leave their homes. Help is needed from 10:30-11:30 a.m. daily.

Pick-up locations in Redwood Falls vary based on delivery area. Volunteers should not have traveled internationally or domestically recently.

While volunteering, those involved with the program follow hygiene protocols and food safety instructions provided by LSS. The LSS Meals on Wheels program ensures nutritious meals for more than 50 Minnesotans in the Redwood Falls area.

The Meals on Wheels program remains committed to serving people who currently receive meals and those who may need this service in the coming weeks and months.

“Our volunteers make a real difference for our neighbors who need support, especially right now,” said Lisa Gillund, regional director for Lutheran Social Service. “Because we serve older adults who may struggle to access proper nutrition, we know this will help keep our neighbors healthy and in their homes.”

For more information or to find a pick-up location, contact Gillund at Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota at (507) 829-1422.

