50 years ago

April 1970

• A Gazette front page story warned area residents that the police department’s new squad car had arrived and was in use looking for speeders and other careless drivers despite not having been painted in the official colors yet.

• A survey of musical tastes in the area shows that parents’ favorite musical groups were the Lawrence Welk band, the Glen Miller band, the Six Fat Dutchmen and Guy Lumbardo. Teens’ favor-ite groups were The Beatles, Three Dog Night, Iron Butterfly and Led Zeppelin.

• Long-time Redwood Lanes league bowler Gordon Johnson of Franklin was the leader in the national Peter-sen Bowling Classic competition, rolling an eight-game series of 1,647 points to take the lead by five pins.

• Snoopy, a wild albino squirrel captured and raised by the Ambrose Kahnke family, was released after living in the family’s home over the winter. The family explained that albino squirrels don’t have any ability to hide from predators in the summer, but there were enough places for Snoopy to duck into around the farm site to keep him hidden from hawks and cats.

• The Redwood County Republicans passed a resolution asking the news media “place less emphasis on demonstrations, dope, crime and violence and give some recognition to the 98 percent of the population who cause no disturbances.”

• The ice on Lake Redwood had melted enough that the Redwood Falls Sportsman’s Club could remove the aerators that kept a patch of open water on the ice for ducks and geese.

25 years ago

April 1995

• The city council rejected turning the ice rink at Legion Park on North Swain Street into a baseball field, saying the clay base of the ice rink made it a good reservoir for extra storm sewer runoff during the spring and summer.

• The state’s ag statistics service calculated that Redwood and Renville counties were numbers one and two in both corn and soybean yields in 1994.

10 years ago

April 2010

• The Redwood Area Schools Hall of Fame committee announced the inductees for 2010: Gary Revier, Gary Dahms, Carol Gebhardt, Rosemary Bloedow and Douglas Lennick.

• A group of Redwood Valley Middle School fifth graders won the annual Wild About Reading cheer contest,and got a chance to tour the Excel Energy Center and meet with members of the Wild hockey team.